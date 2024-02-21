The Buccaneers may release Gage (knee) before he's due a $1.5 million roster bonus March 1, Dan Pompei of The Athletic reports.
Gage also has a non-guaranteed $8.5 million base salary for the third and final year of his contract, though the use of void years means the Bucs will free up only $6.5 million in 2024 cap space if he's released. The 28-year-old suffered a torn patellar tendon in August, putting his NFL future in jeopardy. Gage might consider renegotiating his contract to stay in Tampa Bay and continue his rehab with the Buccaneers.
