Russell Gage: Gets released from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
San Francisco released Gage from its practice squad Wednesday.
In a corresponding transaction, the 49ers signed kicker Matt Gay to their practice squad. It seems like wideout Brandon Aiyuk (knee) should be available again soon for San Francisco, so there may not be as much desperation for depth at that position now as there was for much of the year up to this point. For his part, Gage will become an unrestricted free agent.