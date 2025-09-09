Gage reverted to San Francisco's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

This was almost certainly just a temporary move, as Gage is fully expected to be active for Sunday's Week 2 tilt in New Orleans. The veteran wideout finished third among the 49ers' wideouts in offensive snaps with 28 on Sunday versus Seattle, behind only Ricky Pearsall (64) and Jauan Jennings (50). Jennings hurt his shoulder in the victory and is awaiting results of an MRI, which should help determine his chances of playing against the Saints. If Jennings can't suit up Sunday, Gage figures to take on a more prominent role, especially with star tight end George Kittle slated to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury. Gage didn't see any official targets in Week 1, but he had a pass thrown his way that went incomplete and was wiped out by a roughing-the-passer penalty. Aside from Pearsall and Gage, San Francisco's other healthy options at wide receiver are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Kendrick Bourne, the latter of whom was signed on Monday and may need some time to acclimate to the team.