Miller (hip/groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Miller has been a regular presence on Buccaneers injury reports this season, but he's still managed to suit up for all nine games. Unfortunately for Miller, he took a back seat to Antonio Brown in the veteran's debut with the team this past Sunday versus the Saints, accounting for one catch (on three targets) for 10 yards on a 38-percent share of the offensive snaps. Miller may have irregular opportunities moving forward if Tampa Bay's receiving corps remains healthy.
