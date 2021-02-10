Barrett, who recorded a sack on his only tackle Sunday during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs during Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 57 tackles (43 solo), eight sacks, three defensed passes and two forced fumbles across 15 games.

Barrett was never expected to replicate his career-best 19.5-sack effort from 2019, so the fact he took the quarterback down 11.5 fewer times in 2020 -- albeit in one fewer game -- isn't an indication of a substandard performance by any stretch. In fact, Barrett was actually just as effective on the tackle front, and he also was still plenty disruptive as an edge rusher. The 28-year-old had a particularly significant impact in the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers, showing shades of his elite 2019 form by bringing Aaron Rodgers down on three occasions. Barrett played the 2020 season on the franchise tag after he and the Buccaneers were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal last offseason. The two sides could again discuss an extension this offseason, but if a deal can't be reached, Barrett would be a candidate to receive the franchise tag for a second straight year.