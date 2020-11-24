Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Rams.

Brady struggled stretching the field and dealing with pressure over the course of Monday's contest against an impressive Rams defense. Along with having another would-be interception dropped, Brady set new season lows in yards per passing attempt (4.5) and completion percentage (54.2). That came while throwing it more times than any other game this term, as the Bucs were stymied on the ground as well. On the bright side, Brady showed continued chemistry with Antonio Brown and got both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin touchdowns, representing building blocks ahead of an enticing Week 12 meeting with the Chiefs.