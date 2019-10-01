Cameron Meredith: Let go by Patriots
The Patriots released Meredith (knee) from the PUP list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Meredith was initially slated to miss six weeks with this knee injury, but he hasn't progressed in his recovery like the Patriots hoped. The 27-year-old wideout only played in six games over the last two seasons, recording nine receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, so he doesn't appear to hold enough upside to justify another team picking him up until he's fully healthy.
