Cameron Meredith: Cut by Saints
The Saints released Meredith on Sunday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Signed to a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet last offseason, Meredith struggled with complications from the torn ACL he suffered in 2017, making just six appearances for the Saints in 2018. He agreed in March to reduce his base salary from $3.4 million to $1.3 million, but it ultimately wasn't enough to keep his roster spot safe. Meredith was healthy enough to practice before the Saints cut him, so he could get a look from another team this summer.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Watching practice from sidelines•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Limited during OTAs•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Agrees to pay cut•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Aiming to be ready by OTAs•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Knee scope linked to previous ACL tear•
-
Saints' Cameron Meredith: Headed for IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...
-
RB Preview: State of the position
Running backs are back on top of the Fantasy world. Our Fantasy team tackles some of the biggest...
-
What's up with Todd Gurley?
Suddenly, Todd Gurley has gone from a Fantasy stud to one of the league's biggest question...
-
Green to miss 6-8 weeks
With A.J. Green expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury, Jamey Eisenberg looks into...