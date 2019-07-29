The Saints released Meredith on Sunday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Signed to a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet last offseason, Meredith struggled with complications from the torn ACL he suffered in 2017, making just six appearances for the Saints in 2018. He agreed in March to reduce his base salary from $3.4 million to $1.3 million, but it ultimately wasn't enough to keep his roster spot safe. Meredith was healthy enough to practice before the Saints cut him, so he could get a look from another team this summer.

