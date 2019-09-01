The Patriots placed Meredith (undisclosed) on their regular season PUP list Saturday.

Meredith had yet to suit up in any practices or games during training camp, as he works back from an undisclosed injury. With his placement, the veteran will now have to sit out the first six weeks of the regular season before he can be eligible to return. Now that he's sidelined, Phillip Dorsett and rookie N'Keal Harry will be first in line for depth receiving duties.

