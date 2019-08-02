Meredith had a recent visit with the Patriots, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Meredith, who was released by the Saints earlier this week, could potentially help the Patriots is he's truly past the knee woes that cost him the 2017 season and slowed him last year. Beyond Edelman and first-rounder N'Keal Harry, there's not much certainty with regard to how New England's wideout depth chart will shake out, so it's possible the team may see if Meredith is healthy enough to enter the fray.

