Meredith (knee) attended practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

The 2016 breakout star has been been limited to six games and nine receptions the past two years, struggling to make it all the way back from the ACL tear he suffered in August 2017. Meredith had a knee scope in November and was limited during the offseason program. He'll have a tough time pushing Ted Ginn or Tre'Quan Smith for playing time, but Meredith should at least have a decent shot at making the 53-man roster given that he agreed to reduce his base salary from $3.4 million to $1.3 million. Of course, he'll need to receive medical clearance for training camp in order to make his case.

