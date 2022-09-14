Green gathered in two of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Chiefs.

With DeAndre Hopkins serving a six-game suspension to begin the season and Rondale Moore (hamstring) sidelined Week 1, Green had more of an opportunity to make an impact, but he was outpaced by Greg Dortch (7-63-0 on nine targets) and Marquise Brown (4-43-1 on six targets). Brown (62 of 65) and Dortch (59) also had more offensive snaps than Green (48), while Andy Isabella (21) and Andre Baccellia (eight) brought up the rear among the team's available wide receivers. At 34 years old, Green still may have the occasional productive performance, but it's difficult to know when exactly it'll come.