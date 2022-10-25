Green was active but didn't play in the Cardinals' Week 6 win versus the Saints.

While Green did sit out Week 4 due to a left knee issue, he wasn't listed on Arizona's injury report in advance of either of the team's last two contests, so his health can't be blamed for the lack of snaps. Coach Kliff Kingsbury touched on Green's usage last Friday, telling Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic, "We're going to work through that with all these pieces. ... But we'll spend the next eight or nine days going through it and see what we come up with." Reps at wide receiver seemingly are up for grabs with Marquise Brown (foot) on injured reserve, but with DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, the team trading for Robbie Anderson last week, and Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch also on hand, Green may find it difficult to eek out a regular role on offense, at least in the short term.