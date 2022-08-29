Green didn't play in Saturday's preseason contest at Tennessee.
Unsurprisingly, Green joined quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz (calf) on the sideline for the entire exhibition slate. With the Cardinals now turning their focus to the regular season, Green has a clear path to passes from Murray along with Brown, Moore and Ertz due to Hopkins' six-game suspension to kick off the campaign. On 92 targets last year, Green notched a 54-848-3 line in 16 games.