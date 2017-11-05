Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Returns Week 9

Ellington (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday at San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Held out Week 7 due to a quad injury, Ellington followed up the Cardinals' bye with three limited practices. The activity was enough to clear him for his first action since Week 6, but the presence of Adrian Peterson clouds any potential contribution on the ground. Having said that, Ellington should serve as a safety valve for Drew Stanton in the passing attack in place of Carson Palmer (arm).