Andre Ellington: Let go by Bucs
Ellington has been released by the Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
With Ellington no longer in the mix, the Bucs' backfield is currently comprised of Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones Dare Ogunbowale. Ellington will now look to carve out a change-of-pace role with another team.
