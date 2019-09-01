Andre Ellington: Let go by Bucs

Ellington has been released by the Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

With Ellington no longer in the mix, the Bucs' backfield is currently comprised of Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones Dare Ogunbowale. Ellington will now look to carve out a change-of-pace role with another team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week