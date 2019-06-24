Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Chances improve with Wilson release
Ellington is one of five running backs currently remaining on the Buccaneers' roster following last Friday's release of Shaun Wilson, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran reunited with former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians back on Feb. 19, when he inked a free-agent deal with the Buccaneers after spending 2018 out of the NFL. Ellington, a 2013 sixth-round pick, beat the odds over his first two seasons in Arizona, rushing for 1,312 yards, adding another 766 through the air, and scoring nine total touchdowns (six rushing, three receiving). However, after a pair of forgettable campaigns in 2016 and 2017, Ellington finds himself trying to resurrect his career under the man who originally brought him into the league. The 30-year-old back is hoping to hold off Dare Ogunbowale and undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson, both of whom also have special teams experience, for a backup job behind the top duo of Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Rejoining Bruce Arians in Tampa•
-
Andre Ellington: Still looking for team•
-
Texans' Andre Ellington: Non-factor for Texans•
-
Texans' Andre Ellington: Remains on sideline Week 15•
-
Texans' Andre Ellington: No longer on injury report•
-
Texans' Andre Ellington: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
2019 Fantasy football: Positional tiers
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid McCoy
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft strategy kit
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...