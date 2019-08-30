Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Another solid showing
Ellington rushed three times for nine yards and brought in both of his targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
Like the other two Buccaneers backs that saw carries Thursday -- Bruce Anderson and Dare Ogunbowale -- Ellington couldn't get much going on the ground, especially considering gained 11 yards on one tote and netted minus-2 on his other pair of rushing touches. It was a different story through the air, as the 30-year-old led Tampa in receiving yards and tallied a team-high 23-yard reception on one of his two grabs. The battle for the third running back role between Ellington and Ogunbowale has been a heated one all summer, and it remains to be seen who'll emerge victorious at final cuts in the coming days.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Garners 32 total yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Logs 10 touches in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Sees action in multiple roles•
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Chances improve with Wilson release•
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Rejoining Bruce Arians in Tampa•
-
Andre Ellington: Still looking for team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...