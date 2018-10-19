Cardinals' David Johnson: Compiles 70 total yards in loss
Johnson rushed 14 times for 39 yards and brought in all three of his targets for another 31 yards in the Cardinals' 45-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.
On paper, Johnson appeared to have a tantalizing matchup and opportunity for his first true breakout performance versus a Denver defense that had surprisingly been gashed on the ground this season. However, the game script played out much differently, with the Broncos' three-touchdown first quarter quickly putting an emphasis on the passing game for the Cardinals. Johnson still logged a serviceable 14 carries, but the 25 touches he managed in a Week 4 loss to the Seahawks still serves as his season high. That's a far cry from Johnson's 2016 salad days, when he rivaled Le'Veon Bell for the title of best running back in the league while seeing 377 touches overall. Johnson will look to bounce back from yet another pedestrian outing against the 49ers in Week 8.
