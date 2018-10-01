Cardinals' David Johnson: Grinds out 112 total yards
Johnson rushed 22 times for 71 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. He added three receptions for 41 yards on four targets.
Johnson started off hot, picking up 58 yards on his first nine carries, but the running back ultimately totaled 13 yards on as many attempts after that. He didn't do a whole lot in the passing game to supplement his fantasy output, as Johnson's receiving workload once again paled in comparison to the 7.5 targets Johnson averaged per game during his prolific 2016 season. There's hope the potential emergence of rookie quarterback Josh Rosen could benefit his statistical output going forward, but Johnson -- with his season-long 3.3 YPC figure -- nonetheless seems to be losing some of the luster that helped make him a top fantasy prospect before the year.
