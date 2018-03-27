Cardinals' David Johnson: Still not fully cleared

Johnson (wrist) is still in the process of gaining full clearance, but he should get there by the time the Cardinals start Organized Team Activities on May 15, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Johnson was cleared to resume football activities in early February, but he apparently still has some limitations. This may just be a matter of the Cardinals being cautious, as there isn't much incentive to rush Johnson back for on-field work in April. He'll return to a new-look Arizona offense with Mike McCoy as the coordinator and Sam Bradford as the starting quarterback. Johnson remains the centerpiece, two years removed from a spectacular season of 2,118 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns. It helps that he's bouncing back from a season-ending wrist injury, as opposed to the lower-body injuries that typically are to blame when a running back loses an entire campaign. He won't need to go through the arduous process or rebuilding leg strength after months of inactivity.