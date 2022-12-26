Hopkins brought in just one of 10 targets for four yards in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Hopkins' highly alarming stat line was partly the byproduct of his unfamiliarity with spot starter Trace McSorley, who stepped in for Colt McCoy (concussion) on Sunday. The veteran wideout's meager reception and yardage totals both matched career-low figures he'd set way back in Week 4 of his rookie 2016 campaign with the Texans, and he should therefore have nowhere to go but up in a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Falcons, irrespective of who's under center.