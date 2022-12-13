Hopkins brought in seven of 11 targets for 79 yards and lost a fumble in the Cardinals' 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

Hopkins recorded all his numbers in conjunction with veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, who was called on after Kyler Murray suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury on the Cardinals' third play of the game. Hopkins' reception, yardage and target totals were all team-high figures on the night, and with double-digit looks in five of his first seven games of the season, the star wideout there's little doubt the star wideout will remain an integral part of the air attack irrespective of who's under center.