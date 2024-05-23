Williams (ankle) was a full participant at the Cardinals team OTAs this week, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Williams ended the 2023 campaign on the sidelines for Arizona's season finale due to an ankle injury, but the cornerback appears to be a full go ahead of his sophomore year with the Cardinals in 2024. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has taken notice of him at OTAs and he could be set to take a leap in his second year in the league after recording 23 tackles, an interception and two pass deflections over nine games in his rookie season.