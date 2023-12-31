Williams (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
Per Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site, Williams was able to leave the field under his own power, a relatively encouraging sign for him. In his stead, Divaad Wilson could be in line to see an increased workload.
