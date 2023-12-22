Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Williams (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams will miss at least one game while recovering from a knee injury, with his next chance to play coming Week 17 on the road at Philadelphia. In his stead, Starling Thomas and Kei'Trel Clark will be candidates to handle increased work across from starter Antonio Hamilton (calf) against Chicago.