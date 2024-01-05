Williams (ankle) won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.
Williams will finish his rookie season with 23 tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed, including one interception. The 2023 third-round draft pick out of Syracuse suited up in nine games (six starts) and should reprise a prominent role in Arizona's secondary next season.
