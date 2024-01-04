Williams (ankle) was a non-participant at Arizona's practice Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Williams suffered an ankle injury and was forced out of the team's 35-31 win over the Eagles in Week 17, so his absence Wednesday isn't a surprise. The cornerback will have two more practice sessions to return to the field ahead of the Cardinals' season finale Sunday versus Seattle.
