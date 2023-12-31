Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
Williams will suit up in Week 17 after he sat out of the Cardinals' last game due to a knee injury. He projects to start against A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and the Eagles.
