Williams (ankle) is out for the rest of Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams walked off the field under his own power after sustaining an ankle injury Sunday, but he won't be able to return to action in Week 17. In his absence, rookie sixth-rounder Kei'Trel Clark could see an uptick in snaps.
