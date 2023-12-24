Dortch (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday in Chicago, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After opening Week 16 prep with back-to-back absences due to a shoulder injury, Dortch mixed into drills Friday as a limited participant. Coach Jonathan Gannon then told Johnny Venerable of GoPHNX.com that Dortch was trending in the "right direction" to play in Sunday's game, which has come to pass. With the Cardinals' top wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) inactive, Dortch will be among the options at the position for quarterback Kyler Murray along with Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore.