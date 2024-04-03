Dortch signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Dortch is coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded 24 receptions (on 41 targets) for 280 yards and two touchdowns in 16 contests for Arizona. With Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore no longer with the team, Dortch could see added opportunities during the upcoming season, though to what degree remains to be seen since the Cardinals will likely add receiver depth in the coming month via the 2024 NFL Draft.