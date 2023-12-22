Dortch (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the previous two sessions, with coach Jonathan Gannon telling reporters the wide receiver is trending in the "right direction" to suit up Sunday, per Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals. If so, Dortch figures to occupy a top-three role alongside Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore, as Marquise Brown (heel) has been ruled out after missing practice all week. The Cardinals and Bears are scheduled for a late-afternoon kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.