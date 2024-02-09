Dortch reeled in 24 of 41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, had one five-yard carry, recorded 17 kick returns for 360 yards and returned 29 punts for 275 yards in 16 regular-season games in 2023.

Dortch was barely utilized (one target) before Week 9, but with Kyler Murray back from a torn ACL thereafter, the wide receiver was a regular option for the quarterback the rest of the way. Even though a variety of injuries stretched the receiving corps thin during that span, Dortch mustered just a 23-278-2 line on 39 targets over the final eight contests of the campaign. He's an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, so he likely will be a member of the Cardinals in 2024 assuming they tender him a contract.