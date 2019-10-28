Play

Reddick (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Limited by a knee injury last week, Reddick suited up Sunday in New Orleans but received a season-low 47 percent of the defensive snaps. His production suffered as a result, as he managed just five tackles and one QB hit. Reddick has been on the IDP radar throughout his third season, so his status will be one to monitor as Thursday's game against the 49ers approaches.

