Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Doesn't practice Monday
Reddick (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Limited by a knee injury last week, Reddick suited up Sunday in New Orleans but received a season-low 47 percent of the defensive snaps. His production suffered as a result, as he managed just five tackles and one QB hit. Reddick has been on the IDP radar throughout his third season, so his status will be one to monitor as Thursday's game against the 49ers approaches.
More News
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Designated as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Leads defense in win over Falcons•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Ready to rock•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Questionable against Falcons•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...