Reddick has been working at inside linebacker as the Cardinals transition to a 4-3 defense under new head coach Steve Wilks, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

During his rookie campaign, the 2017 first-round pick came out of the gate strong, with 15 combined tackles in the first two games. Thereafter, he compiled just 21 more to go with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, failing to take advantage of Markus Golden's torn ACL. Due to the switch in defensive alignments, Golden and last year's sack king Chandler Jones are expected to log more snaps at defensive end. The reality may benefit Reddick, who told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Wednesday that his offseason film study has focused on Panthers linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. Working under D-coordinator Wilks last year, the pair accounted for 201 stops as cornerstones of that defense.