Coach Bruce Arians reported that Momah suffered a "cracked ankle" in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Momah went down with the ankle injury in the third quarter and was unable to return to the game. Arians suggested that his injury is quite serious and could land the third-year tight end on the injured reserve list. An official announcement with regards to his future availability should become available in the next day or two.