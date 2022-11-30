Watt tallied two total tackles, one sack and one pass defended in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chargers.

Watt was on the field for 51 defensive snaps, reaching the 80 percent threshold for the third time this season. He sacked Justin Herbert for an eight-yard loss to end the Chargers' first drive of the game. Watt now has 6.5 sacks on the campaign, four of which have come in his last five contests.