Watt announced Tuesday in a post on his personal Twitter account that the Cardinals' 19-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday marked his "last ever NFL home game."

While Watt hasn't explicitly said that he'll be retiring following the 2022 season, his Twitter post seems to imply that that's his plan. Watt's two-year, $28 million contract with Arizona is set to expire this spring, and with injuries having cost him extended time in recent years, the 33-year-old may be motivated to step away from the game coming off a relatively healthy season. Though the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is no longer playing at an All-Pro level, he's remained productive thus far in 2022, accruing 33 tackles, 9.5 sacks, six pass breakups and one forced fumble through 14 appearances.