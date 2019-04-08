Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Signs contract tender
Vujnovich signed his exclusive rights tender from the Cardinals on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Vujnovich played five games with the Cardinals last season after being claimed off waivers, before landing on season-ending injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old offensive lineman projects to serve a depth role 2019.
