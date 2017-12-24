Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Week 16
Dansby (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinal' official site reports.
Dansby didn't require more than Friday's capped practice in order to take the field in this penultimate game of the season. On the year, he's averaged 5.6 tackles per game while tacking on one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery in 14 outings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Injures calf Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Quiet in win•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Posts seven tackles•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Compiles seven tackles Sunday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...