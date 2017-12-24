Dansby (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinal' official site reports.

Dansby didn't require more than Friday's capped practice in order to take the field in this penultimate game of the season. On the year, he's averaged 5.6 tackles per game while tacking on one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery in 14 outings.

