Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Quiet in win
Dansby recorded three solo tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.
Dansby's tackle total was the second lowest of the season, bu the has now logged three passes defended over the previous four games. The veteran saw 54 defensive snaps (84.0%) and wil look to bounce back in the tackle department next week against the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Posts seven tackles•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Compiles seven tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Misses second straight practice•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Return questionable•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...