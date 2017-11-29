Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Quiet in win

Dansby recorded three solo tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

Dansby's tackle total was the second lowest of the season, bu the has now logged three passes defended over the previous four games. The veteran saw 54 defensive snaps (84.0%) and wil look to bounce back in the tackle department next week against the Rams.

