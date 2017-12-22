Dansby (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dansby was removed from a Week 15 matchup at Washington with a calf injury, but his ensuing workload in practice has been impacted by a knee issue. After back-to-back absences, he returned in a limited capacity Friday, giving hope that he'll man his starting spot at inside linebacker Sunday. On the season, Dansby has accrued 79 tackles, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery in 14 games.