Dansby hurt his calf in Sunday's game against the Redskins and is questionable to return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dansby left Sunday's game in the third quarter and Josh Bynes initially stepped in. However, if Dansby can't return, expect Haason Reddick and Scooby Wright to also see an increase in defensive snaps. If Dansby's injury is long-term, he could sit out in Week 16 against the Giants and miss his first game since the 2014 season.