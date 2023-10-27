Murray (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals are no longer listing Murray with a knee injury but nonetheless consider him unlikely to be activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game. The team's decision to give Murray the doubtful designation presumably means that the 2019 No. 1 overall pick needs another week or two to prepare for his 2023 debut, thus giving Joshua Dobbs another shot to start at quarterback for a struggling offense. Murray was a full participant in practice throughout the week, working with the scout team during the media-access portions of practices.