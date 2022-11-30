Wilson recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 25-24 defeat versus the Chargers.

Wilson tied linebacker Isaiah Simmons for a team high in tackles against the Chargers' talented offense. The cornerback also contributed one of Arizona's six passes defended against the Bolts, thus increasing his season total to a career-high eight through 12 weeks. Wilson has also recorded a career-best 52 tackles this year. His next chance to add to these totals will come following the Cardinals' Week 13 bye when they take on the Patriots during Monday Night Football