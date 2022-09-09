The Cardinals and Golden (toe) agreed to a one-year extension Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Golden is coming off the third double-digit sack tally of his seven-year career last season (11, to be precise), and in the wake of Chandler Jones' departure this offseason, the former now stands as the top pass rusher on the Cardinals. Golden's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs is in question after he missed the entire preseason slate and didn't get back on the field until Thursday. He clarified the reason for his extended absence Friday, tell Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic that he dropped "a 50-pound kettle ball" on his toe. Arizona's final practice report of Week 1 will give a sense of Golden's upcoming availability.
