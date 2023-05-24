Golden and the Steelers agreed Wednesday to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Golden was released by Arizona this offseason after struggling to make an impact in 2022, recording just 48 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances. The 2015 second-round pick has three career double-digit sack campaigns, most recently in 2021, but he's totaled just 13.5 sacks in his other five seasons combined. In Pittsburgh, Golden figures to compete with rookie fourth-round pick Nick Herbig for snaps behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.