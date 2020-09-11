Williams (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday. However, after logging his first full practice Friday, he'll be ready to suit up in the team's Week 1 matchup against San Francisco barring a setback. He figures to work as the Cardinals' top tight end, though the team's offensive scheme is likely to limit his targets.

