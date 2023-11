Carter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Houston.

After the Jets waived him Tuesday, Carter was claimed by the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the brief time to get acclimated to a new offense won't allow him to be available for his new team right off the bat. With Emari Demercado (toe) also out, Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones will be the reserve running backs behind top option James Conner in Week 11.